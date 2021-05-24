Forming a coalition with other parties is impossible: Narube

Forming a coalition with other political parties is impossible at the moment, says Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube.

Narube says this is because some parties such as the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party have indicated that they will fight for the elections on their own.

“That is why I tried all my best to put a coalition together before the elections but that is not possible. We can still work together and that is what I would like to encourage everybody to come together and work together, share resources so we can best prepare for the elections.”

Narube says he is working with other parties on how they can cooperate before the election.

However, the Unity Fiji Party Leader says he has not had discussions on a working relationship with the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Unity Fiji already has an MoU with the Fiji Labour Party and Freedom Alliance.