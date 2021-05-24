Former SODELPA supporters joins Rabuka

Former SODELPA supporters have joined Sitiveni Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says they have jumped ships because of their allegiance to him.

“I don’t know who and how many but all those that were submitted for registrations had to resign from SODELPA, it’s a normal requirement of the law.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Party announced its founding members today which includes renowned Chiefs, businessmen, television personalities and former SODELPA supporters.

Founding member, Pavan Haer Singh of Kundan Singh Supermarket is hopeful that the party will provide more youth engagements.

“We believe we’re part of a movement here. We want to see transparency, we want to see more engagements in the political realm.”

The 12 members come from diverse backgrounds of ethnicity, gender, and business ventures.

The founding members announced today were Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci, Ro Naulu Mataitini, Sitiveni Rabuka, Sakiasi Ditoka, Josefa Leano, Ratu Asaeli Driu Naevo, Ajay Amrit, Titilia Vuataki, Pavan Haer Singh, Sereana Tavatuilagi, Keith Watkins, and Dan Lobendhan.