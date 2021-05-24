Home

Former magistrate named by PA

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 9, 2022 8:36 pm

The People’s Alliance Party has announced another set of provisional candidates for the upcoming General Elections.

Former Ministry of Agriculture Deputy Permanent Secretary Vatimi Rayalu, former headteacher Felix Magnus, former Chief Operations Officer for Free Bird Institute Limited Mereseini Baleilevuka, Cecil Brown, Semi Degei, Manoa Naitala, Josaia Raiyawa, Liliana Pareti, former Magistrate Siromi Turaga, Samuela Ligairi, Setareki Tagaga and Ratu Tevita Momoedonu are the provisional candidates announced tonight by the party.

A few days ago the party had announced 12 provisional candidates.

They are expected to announce more candidates in the coming weeks in the Western Division.

