Former Magistrate joins SODELPA

Former Magistrate Ana Rokomokoti is the latest provisional candidate to join the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Rokomokoti is a lawyer by profession and a former military officer as well.

She is also a former University Lecturer.

SODELPA announced three provisional candidates during its annual general meeting in Sigatoka two months ago.

The three are Ratu Josua Tubunaverevakabau Uluiviti, Atonio Lavekau and Vijay Lal.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka had announced that the current MP’s that will join him to stand for SODELPA during this election are, Anare Jale, Mikaele Leawere, Aseri Radrodro, Simione Rasova, Tanya Waqanika and Dr. Mere Samisoni.