Former government MP joins Unity Fiji Party

Three former government ministers have applied for a ticket to stand for Unity Fiji, one of them is former FijiFirst parliamentarian Alivereti Nabulivou.

Nabulivou had contested the 2014 general election under the FijiFirst banner however, in 2018 he joined Unity Fiji after he was not accepted into the FijiFirst party.

The former backbencher and member of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, is again hoping to contest this year’s General Elections under the Unity Fiji banner.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Permanent Secretary for Education Iowane Tiko was also present at the AGM yesterday.

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube confirmed that a former Government MP is part of over 70 people that have applied to become candidates for his Party in the upcoming General Election.

He says the party is screening its candidates and the team is hoping to announce its first batch of candidates next month.

Narube adds the party has received a lot of interest from individuals who have worked in the private and public sectors.

He also stated the party will further discuss how they will be conducting its campaigns when it commences at the end of this month.

During the meeting, he highlighted the party-appointed some new members to the board however, Adi Sivia Qoro was re-appointed as the Party President.

About 300 people were present at the meeting.