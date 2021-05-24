Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Politics

Former government MP joins Unity Fiji Party

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 8, 2022 4:53 am
Former FijiFirst parliamentarian Alivereti Nabulivou.

Three former government ministers have applied for a ticket to stand for Unity Fiji, one of them is former FijiFirst parliamentarian Alivereti Nabulivou.

Nabulivou had contested the 2014 general election under the FijiFirst banner however, in 2018 he joined  Unity Fiji after he was not accepted into the FijiFirst party.

The  former backbencher and member of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, is again hoping to contest this year’s General Elections under the Unity Fiji banner.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Permanent Secretary for Education Iowane Tiko was also present at the AGM yesterday.

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube confirmed that a former Government MP is part of over 70 people that have applied to become candidates for his Party in the upcoming General Election.

He says the party is screening its candidates and the team is hoping to announce its first batch of candidates next month.

Narube adds the party has received a lot of interest from individuals who have worked in the private and public sectors.

He also stated the party will further discuss how they will be conducting its campaigns when it commences at the end of this month.

During the meeting, he highlighted the party-appointed some new members to the board however, Adi Sivia Qoro was re-appointed as the Party President.

About 300 people were present at the meeting.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.