Former government MP joins NFP

Former FijiFirst parliamentarian and party whip Ashneel Sudhakar is hoping to contest the 2022 General Elections under the National Federation Party banner.

He claims that the NFP is about true democracy and that it has a democratic system in place.

Sudhakar says he opted to apply to stand for NFP because he believes that the party allows its members to share their opinions, and this is what true democracy is about.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that he supports the NFP’s move to work together with the People’s Alliance Party.

“If you want to have a true democracy, a true and peaceful coexistence of the two major races and everybody else, you must have a genuine leadership and democracy at the party level.“

Meanwhile, the former Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources was dismissed from the Fijifirst party in 2020 over allegations of sexual harassment when he refused to resign.