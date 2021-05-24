Former army officer strives to register a political party

The new proposed political party “Ultimate Party For Fijians” (UPFF) is confident it will gather its 5,000 signatures in time for registration.

The proposed party is being put together by former civil servant and Military Officer, Seremaia Tuiteci and a group of close friends.

Tuiteci says gatherings of signatures were suspended due to the pandemic and after being given the green light they’ll be on the road again.

Article continues after advertisement

“We wanted to form in 2016 and compete in 2018 but we got advice by our legal guys that this two parties will crumble the FijiFirst and SODELPA, I think if you look back that advise was correct.”

The former army officer has also revealed the proposed party will not be aligned with anyone who has been associated with any other political party.

Tuiteci says they want to contest all 55 seats.

The proposed party will first need to meet all prerequisites to become registered and contest the 2022 General Election.