Full Coverage
Follow campaign Laws says SOE

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 5:18 am

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has re-iterated the need to abide by campaign laws when they officially start next month.

Saneem says while the official campaign date has been announced for April 26th, political parties can, however, still continue to campaign from now to then.

He says the difference will be the activation of certain laws that will have to be followed.

“The introduction of the dates for the official campaign period brings about various laws on campaign into effect, allowing the Fijian Elections Office to monitor campaign as well as protect voters.”

The Electoral Commission made the determination of the campaign date under Section 109A of the Electoral Act 2014.

The campaign period will end 48 hours prior to the date of the general election, as announced by the President.

 

