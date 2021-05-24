Home

Politics

FLP, Unity and Freedom join forces

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 3:31 pm
[Source: Unity Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Labour Party has joined forces with the Freedom Alliance and Unity Fiji parties ahead of the 2022 General Election.

And they have also extended the invite to other Opposition parties to join the circle.

The three have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to unite and have started the work towards uniting the parties.

In a statement, leaders of the three parties, Mahendra Chaudary, Savenaca Narube and Jagath Kurunaratne, say they want to reach an agreement by consensus for the greater good.


[Source: Unity Fiji/Facebook]

It says their coordinating center will consult widely to help the Opposition parties design a framework for unity that will be acceptable to all parties.

The parties hope to put together a Memorandum of Agreement before the end of the year.

