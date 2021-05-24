FLP removes Saneem post

The Fiji Labour Party has now removed its social media Facebook post titled ‘BREAKING NEWS Supervisor of Elections forced to RESIGN’ with immediate effect.

The FLP acted after the Fijian Elections Office issued a Notice under Section 144A(2) of the Electoral Act to the Fiji Labour Party.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem had earlier today stated failing to do so he may refer the Party to court for prosecution for contravention of Section 144A (2) of the Electoral Act.

FLP Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says despite the post being removed they will challenge the action of Saneem.

“I confirm that we’ve removed the post and we’ve advised the Supervisor of Election of the same but we are in term of Section 144A(3) will request the Electoral Commission to review the decision of the Supervisor.”

Saneem has since yesterday confirmed that speculation regarding his resignation was false.

When asked about allegations of abuse of office and the Party’s stance, Chaudhry says the complaint against Saneem is with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Chaudhry says the complaint remains as it is and that he has been interviewed.