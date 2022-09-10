FLP announces more provisional candidates

[Source: Fiji Labour Party/Facebook]

The Fiji Labour Party has today announced the names of provisional candidates who will be contesting the General Election under their banner.

These include Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry, Vice President Monica Raghwan, former civil servant Mariama Rayawa, retired senior auditor Karam Bidesi, businessman Michael Fong, a former senior executive of Housing Authority of Fiji Jamal Khan, former civil servant Emosi Silikiwai, Steven Singh, Kamlesh Lal, Rohit Chand, Narendra Prasad, President of FLP Eloni Ratoto, former civil servant Filimoni Matawalu, former Prisons Officer Ratu Jale Colatanakadavu, Krishneel Kumar, Satendra Kumar, Priest Dinesh Prasad, a former member of Parliament Haroon Ali Shah, Milika Nasilivata, Ronald Pariyashi, Ugen Pal, Robert Joseph, Brijesh Chandra, Rovil Singh, Jotish Narayan, Jitendra Kumar, Raj Rattan, Pranal Prasad, Shaneel Singh, Jitednra Kumar, Surendra Lal, Alan Tauinasoni, Nadan Nathaniel and Maca Hill.

This takes the total provisional candidates list to 40.

Chaudhry says they are ready for the upcoming election, and he believes this list of candidates is a solid start for them.

“Our focus should be what are we going to do thinking must be long term it’s just not for this election Labour Party has never thought it that way we never thought about just getting over an election and having policies which are just concerned with that particular action, winning the election.”

Chaudhry says they have a dynamic set of carefully thought out policies which will address key issues that confront the people.

Under the FLP Policy, they are looking at having an inclusive economy where they believe natural links with the society and a strengthened economy will alleviate the social issues such as poverty, nutrition and health.

Chaudhry also says Labour will look to reduce imports and foreign debt. According to their leader they will control the consumption of foreign imports because to pay for this foreign currency is needed.

The FLP will boost agriculture under their policy.

They will cut down on imports but aim to grow local production and improve the distribution of food.

Meanwhile, in the coming weeks the FLP will be announcing more candidates.