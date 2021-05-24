FLP and Unity Fiji to challenge electoral laws

The Fiji Labour Party and the Unity Fiji Party have filed legal action against the Government.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube say there are two matters being contested.

The first case is in relation to the amendments to the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act 2013 that were made in Parliament last year.

The two political party leaders claim Sections 30 and 30A, remove the right of an aggrieved party to appeal to the High Court against the decisions of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Electoral Commission.

The second deals with the alleged failure of the Constitutional Offices Commission to perform its constitutional function and appoint a tribunal to investigate the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem for alleged misbehaviour.

Elections Supervisor Mohammed Saneem is expected to comment soon and we have also questions to Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.