FijiFirst will soon confirm provisional candidates

FijiFirst party General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Some sitting MPs of the current government have confirmed to FBC News that they have applied for a ticket, hoping to stand for the FijiFirst party in this year’s general election again.

Party General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they have received numerous applications from individuals hoping to get a FijiFirst ticket, however, candidates will be chosen after a rigorous interview process.

Current sitting MP Jone Usamate says the government has done a lot for Fijians and is hopeful to secure a FijiFirst ticket.

Article continues after advertisement

“The government has done a significant lot for the people of this country. I would like to see that it continues in particular on the emphasis on everybody in this country being treated equally, all races, all religions, people that are physically handicapped – everybody is treated fairly and I think that is something that is important.”

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete also hopes to contest the next General Election, emphasizing that FijiFirst is committed to ensuring equal citizenry for all.

“Obviously, I am interested in standing again for our party. Our party stands for the values and ethos that I completely support, ensuring that we continue to build our nation to be a modern nation-state but also that we support equal citizenry.”

Meanwhile, the Supervisor of Elections is calling on political parties to abide by the Electoral Act and follow campaign rules in the lead-up to the General Election.