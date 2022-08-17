FijiFirst calls out NFP and PA on policies

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (From left), NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad and PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is calling on the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party to focus on developing policies to address real issues faced by Fijians.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad in a statement claims that Sayed-Khaiyum is ‘running away from the real problems facing Fiji’s people.

Prasad further claims that Sayed-Khaiyum does not want to talk about the cost of living, increasing poverty, and declining health services.

Responding to the claims Sayed-Khaiyum says the NFP leader has not provided any policy to mitigate the current challenges facing our people.

“Biman Prasad says ‘I’m not talking about the cost of living.’ The day we gave the press conference, we talked about inflation mitigation. We talked about how we are going to help people meet their cost of the increase.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also called on the People’s Alliance to also come up with policies and provide solutions to Fiji’s current challenges.