FijiFirst aware of complaint

FijiFirst has confirmed they are aware of a complaint made against them by The People’s Alliance to the Supervisor of Elections.

The People’s Alliance claims they cited several breaches of campaign rules by FijiFirst.

PA General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka, says The People’s Alliance refers to 15 samples of campaign materials that the FijiFirst Party had posted prominently on its Facebook page.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, in response, says that, unlike other parties, FijiFirst does not make public statements, or have statements made on their behalf on social media.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they do copy political parties or individuals who are the subject of complaints and inform the public through the media in order to maintain transparency and ensure candor.

He adds that in recent times, political parties or individuals have publicly and generally, through a knee-jerk reaction, aired their responses to FijiFirst’s complaints, possibly in an attempt to gain short-term political mileage.

Sayed-Khaiyum says due process is a fundamental premise upon which any credible complaint and investigative mechanism is based upon.

He says the complaint made against FijiFirst will be dealt with in proper manner and that FijiFirst will only respond directly to the Fijian Elections Office and not to the complainant or any third party.