Politics

Fijians urged to upgrade voter registration card

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: FEO]

The Fijian Elections Office is reminding the eligible voters to update their voter registration cards following amendments to the Voter Registration Act.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says any person whose voter card does not have the name as recorded in the birth certificates need to make the necessary changes.

Voters who are still holding on to a green coloured card also have to upgrade to a blue coloured voter card.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says the green coloured voter card has expired and any individual updating to the blue coloured voter card, according to the law will be required to produce their birth certificates.

“If a person wants to use a name that is not on the birth certificate then the person will be required to first amend the name on the birth certificate following the process of the birth death and marriages registry. You no longer need to prepare a deed poll or a legal document from a lawyer. The form we will be able to provide you with a form and that form can be either through the Fijian Elections Office submitted to the birth death and marriages registry or the person can simply do it himself or herself.”

Saneem says once the birth certificate is amended to reflect the new name, the person will then be able to obtain their voter registration card.

“Also once a person is registered they are not removed from the roll so you do not lose your right to vote. If you are registered on the voter roll with a particular name, details that you have already submitted, if you turn up to the polling venue on the day of the elections, provided you turn up at the right polling venue, you will still be able to vote so you are not removed from the voter roll.”

He stresses that Fijians are simply required to update and correct their identification details on the voter registration card.

