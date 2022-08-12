Fiji Labour Party referred to FICAC

[File Photo]

The Supervisor of Elections has referred the Fiji Labour Party to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The step has been taken for probable breach of Section 116(3)(c) and 4(d) of the Electoral Act 2014.

Mohammed Saneem says they found out that at a campaign event of the FLP, a representative of the Party made several statements that may be in direct breach of the law.

Saneem says a video recording of the political rally of the FLP held at Korovuto in Nadi on July 28th has surfaced on Facebook by one of FLP’s representatives, Taina Rokotabua.

He adds it contains statements made by supporters at the rally which may also amount to racial vilification.

Saneem says given that the video is publicly posted on Rokotabua’s Facebook Page, it continues to present opportunities to mislead people and may incite violence.

He is reminding all political parties and their representatives to ensure that the information that they convey to the public is compliant with all relevant laws in place for a free and fair 2022 General Election.