FICAC to release a statement at appropriate time

Manoa Kamikamica. [File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption will not be making any comments at this point in relation to the claims made by the People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica.

Responding to questions sent by FBC News, FICAC says their investigations are ongoing.

The People’s Alliance Headquarters at 9 Knolly Street in Suva was served with a search warrant by FICAC yesterday.

Kamikamica says yesterday’s seizure of party receipts and other documents relating to the sale of party merchandise by FICAC in their view is a very disturbing trend.

He claims FICAC came directly to their headquarters even though the due process had not been followed.

Kamikamica further claims that by turning up at the headquarters yesterday, it is very apparent that FICAC is now acting either on its own volition or on the complaints of their line minister.

He also raised questions on whose instructions is the FICAC working on.

“These acts are not only an assault on the People’s Alliance but it is also an assault on the democracy in this country. In fact, yesterday’s seizure of party’s financial papers by FICAC continues a very disturbing trend.”

In response to questions by FBC News, FICAC says they will release a statement at the appropriate time.