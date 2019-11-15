FICAC searches SODELPA Office

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Headquarters in McGregor Road Suva was searched by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption this morning.

Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga confirms this was in relation to a complaint regarding alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act by SODELPA MPs.

The search warrant was to obtain information and documentation relating to Party membership, and registration relating to residential addresses of certain SODELPA MPs.

Duituturaga adds that she, along with Party staff, the two Acting Vice Presidents and Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, cooperated with FICAC officers.

Rabuka has been requested by SODELPA Executives to liaise directly with Members of Parliament affected by the FICAC investigation.

Duituturaga adds that the Party trusts the legal system will uphold the principles of natural justice and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

She also says SODELPA upholds the principles of accountability and transparency, and will fully cooperate with authorities.

It’s understood that 8 SODELPA MPs have been implicated in allegations that they took advantage of accommodation and meal allowances for parliamentarians when they did not qualify for these.