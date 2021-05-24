Fewer women show interest in SODELPA ticket

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says very few women have shown interest in a party ticket for the General Election.

The comment follows a call by the Women’s Wing of the party that they want at least thirty percent of candidates to be female as they push for more representation.

In 2018, fourteen percent of SODELPA candidates were women.

Duru says the party is supportive of the proposal, but the interest from women is still not there yet.

“It’s trickling in but we would encourage our women out there if you are interested do send us a line to show that you are interested and we can begin discussions from there.”

SODELPA says it will start releasing the names of candidates from next month.