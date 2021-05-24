Home

Politics

FEO rejects report on political financing

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 9, 2021 11:35 am
[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office claims a recent report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance is political in nature and cannot be relied upon.

The report titled “Political Finance Assessment of Fiji” has been rejected by the FEO with Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem claiming it does nothing to advance the conduct of elections.

Saneem is also questioning how the report came to its conclusions and findings without considering any of the submissions made by the FEO.

“The Fijian Elections Office encourages agencies to do assessments. It’s all for the better. However, if you do not follow your own methodology and you resort to making political statements, you fail to consider the actual facts vis-à-vis media reports – the ones that you really like, this is critical. We cannot go into an election with this type of behaviour. Organisations like International IDEA need to consider their apolitical role.”

He also says some of the recommendations in the report go against international best practices which Fiji has adopted.

International IDEA is yet to respond to questions from FBC News.

