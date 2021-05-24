FEO rejects PAP claims

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has raised concerns on the Fijian Elections Office Voter Registration process.

Rabuka claims to have received complaints from his supporters that the process has numerous issues after two days of the Nationwide Voter Registration and Awareness Drive.

He claims that some villages like Namatakula and Narata in Nadroga were allocated only two hours which proved inadequate, and was then extended by six hours after discussions between the Fijian Elections Office and the PAP.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka also claims that accessing birth certificates took up to 10 minutes to 15 minutes due to connectivity issues and that plans by the FEO in Kadavu has not taken into account geographical considerations.

The PAP Leader has sent teams to all Divisions to monitor FEO teams on the ground and provide feedback.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says political parties are creating confusion, and it’s crucial for Fijians to stick to FEO’s schedule.

“To get the latest schedules for the elections voter registration drive, members of the public can contact their Turaga ni koro or District Advisory Councilors or check FEO’s Facebook page that has the lasts schedules with their times on it.”

Saneem has also denied PAP involvement in the registration drive saying the FEO’s Divisional Manager Western extended the stay of the teams in Nadroga.

He also points out that it was PAP member Lynda Tabuya who went on social media telling Fijians to come to secondary schools for registration services and created a commotion out of nothing.

“I think that Lynda Tabuya has created a lot of confusion around all the venues and this is leading to many people turning up to the wrong venue for registrations. A classic example was when she asked people to come to a school that is a registration centre for students. And not for the general public.”

Saneem says the FEO does not provide voter services to members of the public inside school premises during school hours.

He adds newly registered political parties in Fiji need time to familiarize themselves with the massive operational details of nationwide drives and the FEO will guide them to better understand such plans.