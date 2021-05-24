FEO gives greenlight to new party

There are now nine registered political parties in Fiji.

This after the Fijian Elections Office today gave the green light to the New Generation Party to contest the General Election.

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem, approved the application that was made on April 11 and says there were no objections received and it was found that the applicants had successfully furnished all the particulars required under the law and hence the party has been duly registered.

New Generation Party becomes the 12th registered political party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Wane Moli Veiba is listed as the President of the party, while the vice-president is Babitu Ledua, Simione Leitabu, Ranjina Kaur and Ratu Isireli Dausiga are listed as other executives.

Meanwhile, the other parties are FijiFirst, SODELPA, National Federation Party, Peoples Alliance, Fiji Labour Party, Unity Fiji, Freedom Alliance and We Unite Fiji Party.