FEO facilitates applications for name change

Voters who need a name change don’t have to run to any government agency because it can all be handled by the Fijian Elections Office.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, confirms they have to date received 15 such applications and three have been processed already.

“You simply fill out your forms and hand it over to us. We will submit it to the births, deaths and marriages office and once they return it with a new birth certificate, we will prepare your VoterCard and hand them both to you.”

More than 48,000 people have turned up to various locations in the last 18 days for various services.

This includes people registering to vote for the first time.

Saneem says they will decide by the end of the month whether to extend voter registration in urban centres or to move to rural communities.