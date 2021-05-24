FEO concerned with allegations in joint letter from NFP and PAP

The Fijian Elections Office says it will issue a comprehensive response tomorrow, to allegations by the National Federation Party and the People’s Alliance Party.

The two parties have written a joint letter to Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem claiming the FEO has not demonstrated that it re-register tens of thousands of voters who need new VoterCards.

Saneem says the letter was sent to the FEO after the close of normal business hours on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds one of the signatories, Seni Nabou of NFP attended four sessions of election preparation meetings with the FEO in 2021 and her allegations are concerning.

The SoE adds they also conducted a comprehensive presentation on election preparation plans for all political parties on 30th September 2021 which was broadcast live on Facebook.

This was attended by Nabou and PAP General Secretary Sakiasi Dikota who was also a signatory in the letter to the FEO.

Saneem also says the FEO will now respond directly to the NFP and the PAP before making further statements on the matter.