FEO awaits update from NFP

The Fijian Elections Office is still waiting to hear back from the National Federation Party on whether they have appointed a new auditor.

The Party has been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption after irregularities were found in their 2018 audited account.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem had said that the discrepancies in the Financial Disclosures also resulted in a breach of the Political Parties Act.

The Party’s 2018 audited report was signed off by Parkers Chartered Accountants Fiji PTE Limited, an independent liability company.

However, the company is not an approved auditor under the Fiji Institute of Accountants Act and therefore not entitled to issue any audit opinions.

Saneem says the total source of the party’s funding in the audited financial statement is overstated by $103,032.

“With the National Federation Party, we have invited the Party to appoint an auditor and advise us and we are waiting for such advice.”

NFP has to submit the audited financial report as required under the Political Parties Act within 30 days of the appointment of the auditor.