Politics

Faction within SODELPA be solved by Court

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 19, 2021 4:38 pm
Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem is suggesting that the Social Democratic Liberal Party take its internal faction to court or to an arbitration.

This after 15 party members held a meeting behind closed doors at the Nausori Hall last Friday, and it is believed that these members handed a resolution of their meeting to the Registrar.

Saneem has confirmed they have received the letter from both the factions and will only facilitate once the matter has been solved by the court.

Article continues after advertisement

He maintains that SODELPA’s General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru, and Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau remain registered officers.

“There is a dispute and is apparent from both the parties and the registrar would like to request both the sides of the dispute to take this matter to either arbitration or to court to solve it and the Registrar will follow the directions of the Court.”

Saneem adds that he has also received correspondence from two other individuals from the Party claiming to have held management board meetings for SODELPA.

“The Registrar at this pointing time is considering what has been written to us. We are getting responses as well. But at this pointing time, we are also considering options on asking both parties to resolve this matter and we will be entertaining this application in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Duru earlier told FBC News that a timeframe has been given by Saneem to hand in his response regarding the two letters.

Saneem at this stage cannot confirm which of the two correspondence is legit.

