Faction tries to destabilize SODELPA, Tabuya says claims untrue

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 4:20 pm

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru has claimed that MP Lynda Tabuya is leading a group to destabilize the party.

Duru commented this afternoon when asked about continuous attempts by a faction to remove him, and others including Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka.

Duru claims that Tabuya is the instigator and is funding the movement saying intentions by Tabuya and others are becoming obvious.

He claims that others involved include, Vice President George Shiu Raj, and SODELPA members Bani Dunn, Watisoni Nata, Savenaca Kamikamica while there are others whose names will remain confidential for now.

“It seems like they are trying to destabilize the party because they are not listening, it seems like that is their motive to destabilize the party and to make sure they tarnish the image of the party.”

Duru also claims that it’s becoming obvious they are acting on behalf of some other people or in the interest of other parties.

SODELPA MP, Lynda Tabuya in response says Duru’s claim is simply untrue.

She says queries regarding these allegations will only be answered by Vice President, George Shiu Raj.

The SODELPA Vice President when contacted says he will comment later.

