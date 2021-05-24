Faction of SODELPA meets in Nausori

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru is claiming that an unsanctioned meeting by some Management Board Members took place in Nausori today.

Duru claims the purpose of this meeting was to solely oust Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka and him.

He says the group went to Nausori Village under the Vanua of Kubuna, in disguise that the Party President has organized the meeting.

The SODELPA GS claims the meeting was arranged and financed by certain rogue members including two sitting Members of the Parliament, two members of the Working Committee and two Board members.

Duru says in the coming days, they will surely get to the bottom of this.

He says SODELPA has taken the proactive steps to report with the Registrar of Political Parties and the Police that the party is not caught up in the infringement of the laws of our country.

Meanwhile, FBC News sighted letters signed by Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau yesterday for a board meeting to be held today.