Work and commitment needed for partnership to work: Qereqeretabua

National Federation Party member Lenora Qereqeretabua says their party’s challenge is to ensure that its partnership with the People’s Alliance Party works.

In her address during the party’s convention at Rishikul Sanatan College in Valelevu this afternoon, Qereqeretabua says members of both parties need to put in the work and commitment.

She says this will help grow their partnership and enable it to work for the betterment of Fijians.

Qereqeretabua is confident that dealing with challenges affecting the nation can be made easier if leaders focus on education and health.

The NFP member claims that free education does not mean quality education.

Hundreds of people are attending the convention including the leader of the People’s Alliance Party Sitiveni Rabuka, prominent lawyer Richard Naidu, former Government MP Ashneel Sudhakar and Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Agni Deo Singh.