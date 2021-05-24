Home

Electoral Commission to declare campaign period

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 23, 2022 2:50 pm
The official campaign period for the 2022 General Election will be gazetted by the Electoral Commission. [Source: Fijian Elections Facebook]

The official campaign period for the 2022 General Election will be gazetted by the Electoral Commission.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says according to FEO’s calculation, the suggested date is April 26th.

He adds according to the law, the campaign period should not be less than one month before the Writ of election is issued.

“Our calculation suggested that date is 26th of April. However, the decision still lies with the Electoral Commission. The official campaign period will remain that the campaign laws in Fiji regarding all the laws regarding campaigns on processes etc. will become effective from that day.”

According to the Electoral Act, the Commission must determine the campaign period for a general election and publish a notice to that effect in the Gazette.

The Act states that the campaign period must not be earlier than 30 days prior to the completion of three years and six months of the sitting of Parliament after the last general.

The campaign period, by law, must also end 48 hours before polling day.

