EC welcomes submissions by political parties

The Electoral Commission has welcomed the participation of Political Parties in public consultations on the Electoral Amendment Bills.

Chair Suresh Chandra says the submissions by the parties to the parliamentary Standing Committee have been made without any restraint and with complete freedom under the Parliamentary Privileges.

Chandra adds it demonstrates that political parties carried out a thorough analysis of the amendments in the Bills.

He says by their responses, the Commission can ascertain the level of understanding of the electoral system and its rules by the parties has increased greatly.

Chandra highlighted this is positive for the evolution of election processes in Fiji.

However, he believes it is important for parties to evaluate electoral provisions apolitically for the benefit of the voters and their rights to vote.

Submissions that do not emanate directly from the amendments or are based on partial readings of the amendments only serve as a poor interpretation and will lead to confusion.

Chandra reiterates that the credibility of the electoral process and the institutions that implement it are absolutely necessary in order to substantiate victory in an election.

He adds attempts to unduly attack election institutions will only hinder the prevalence of free and fair elections in Fiji.

Chandra says the laws will need to be continuously reviewed and revised to ensure it is current and relevant to maintain a stable platform for credible elections.