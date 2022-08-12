EC dismisses FLP’s complaint

[File Photo]

The Electoral Commission has completed its enquiries in relation to a complaint received from the Fiji Labour Party.

Based on the findings of the enquiries, the Commission says it is of the view that the Fiji Police Force is well within its power to conduct investigation.

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry had claimed last week that his supporters were being harassed by the Police.

Chaudhry alleged that on two separate incidents, CID officers from Suva showed up in the West asking questions about FLP’s meetings.

The Commission says the Force did not breach Section 111(1) of the Electoral Act 2014.

Therefore, the Commission says it dismisses the complaint from FLP.