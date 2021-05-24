EC approves format for Provisional Voter Lists

The Electoral Commission has approved the format for the Provisional Voter List to be distributed to the Turaga-ni-Koros, Advisory Councilors and Political Parties as per Section 40 of the Electoral Act, 2014.

The Supervisor of Elections is required under the Act, to publish the list for each Polling Station as approved by the Electoral Commission on or before September 30th each year except for an Election Year.

For this year, the EC has approved that the format welcomes comments from the Turaga-ni-Koros and Advisory Councilors to verify the names of voters from Polling Stations in their villages or settlements.

The EC has further considered providing copies of the lists to Political Parties.

It has approved that the electronic copies of the list for Polling Stations be given to every registered Political Party in Fiji.

This will allow the parties to peruse the list and provide feedback to the FEO for any corrections or issues they have identified.

The EC considers this an important step towards transparency as well as verifiability of the Voter Lists in the next General Election.

As such, the EC is urging all Political Parties to thoroughly analyze the list and present the FEO with responses so that the list that will be used in the next General Elections, is as accurate as possible.