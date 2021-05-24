Duituturaga says she’s back

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga may appear as a SODELPA candidate for the General Election.

FBC News approached her yesterday as she was seen assisting SODELPA Vice President Ro Teimumu Kepa during a press conference.

Duituturaga while responding to FBC News says that she ‘can only say that she is back’.

When asked if she is considering applying as a party candidate, the former SODELPA GS says an announcement will be made in due time.

Duituturaga resigned from her role in March last year after nine months as the party GS.

During her tenure with the party, Duituturaga faced numerous allegations from party members in the running of SODELPA.