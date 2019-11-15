Duituturaga appointed General Secretary of suspended SODELPA

Emele Duituturaga has been appointed General Secretary of the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party.

The Management Board confirmed her appointment after advertising the position and receiving applications a week ago.

Duituturaga’s appointment was seen as a foregone conclusion as she had already been selected at the initial Board meeting on the 19th of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the appointment was nullified by the Registrar of Political Parties as it did not follow suspended SODELPA constitutional requirements.

The suspended Party was instructed to advertise the position publicly.

Meanwhile, the position of Treasurer has also been advertised and the management board will meet next week to select a candidate to act in the position.