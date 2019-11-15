Dr. Samisoni will give another go in the 2022 General Election

Business entrepreneur Dr. Mere Samisoni has confirmed returning as a Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate for the 2022 General Election.

The owner of the Hot Bread Kitchen and former SODELPA MP says her issue with the party has been sorted.

Following the 2018 General Election, Dr. Samisoni claimed that her party kicked her out when they campaigned against her.

She said that SODELPA is now coming to her, wanting her back for the next election.

“As you know I didn’t get in because there were some problems some issues, but we’ve sorted that out, they still continue to come to me, they’ve apologized to me and they said they got confused in2018 and I’ve forgiven them but it wasn’t their fault it was just the politics.”

Dr. Samisoni also says she will continue to serve people in the wider Lami area as she was committed to doing so in the last general election.

She says nothing has changed as most of her current assistance as a business entrepreneur has been subjected to those in this community.

The former MP also hopes that SODELPA’s leadership election later this month will be a democratic one.