Ditoka says PAP is open to talks with other parties

The People’s Alliance Party is open to the idea of working together with other political parties.

General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka says the party will not be making the mistake of limiting itself.

He says the party was communicating with the National Federation Party about having a post-election coalition.

He adds that this agreement will be looked into soon.

“We are in talks with the National Federation Party about Post-election coalition and having something in agreement looked at in the near future.”

Ditoka says the party will prioritize the interest of the Fijian people.

“When we see that it is best for the people of Fiji, we’ll take that step when it presents itself. But as far as making any hard decision now and regretting it later, we are not going to do that.”

The General Secretary says the party has been visiting various communities and villages over the past few months and the party is focused on prioritizing the interest of all Fijians.