Dike is new FLP President

Ba businessman, Eloni Dike Ratoto, has been elected Fiji Labour Party’s new president at the FLP annual delegates conference in Lautoka today.

Dike is the director of Vanua Ko Ba Holdings engaged in dredging and gravel extraction works.

He thanked FLP supporters for their confidence in him and said he would do his best to serve the Labour Party and the people.

Trade unionist and former FASA president, Sai Vulawalu was elected one of the party’s four vice presidents while Monica Raghwan, Sachida Sharma and Surendra Lal were returned as vice presidents.

Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry remains as Secretary-General.