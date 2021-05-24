Decision to work with FijiFirst rests with SODELPA board

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s policies and the FijiFirst’s are different.

Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says people are assuming that SODELPA will work with FijiFirst post-election if nobody achieves a clear majority.

He says the assumption was raised by some party supporters.

“Like I said SODELPA is a democratic party and our policies with FijiFirst differ, it’s one extreme to the other. Whatever decision is made will have to be made by the board who we work with that’s how SODELPA operates.”

Duru says the decision on whether SODELPA should work together with FijiFirst does not rest with the party leader.

SODELPA has approved an interview panel for those who want to stand as candidates.

The panel includes Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and Rewa High Chief and founding member Ro Teimumu Kepa.