Cynical comments missing enormous evidence of progress

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu, says many politicians on the other side of the chamber have continued to distort facts and reality without offering any alternative to move the country forward.

During the debate on the national budget, Seruiratu highlighted that true leaders are focused on the good of the people and the future generation, whereas for politicians it is all about winning elections.

He stressed that the Opposition members must appreciate the fact that Fiji’s journey towards economic recovery is progressing well.

“Through the cynical observations and comments, they missed the enormous evidence of progress amidst the smokescreen of extremist propaganda and the confinement of short-term perspective. The accomplishments of the FijiFirst government under the visionary, strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Bainimarama will last despite efforts by his critics and political opponents to extinguish them.”

Seruiratu says the government had promised the people of Fiji during the darkest days that the Fijian economy would recover during the pandemic.

He says it is through the government’s foresight that they have been able to stabilize our economy through this period of economic challenges.

“Despite the many uncertainties grappling our global economies, today government couched a compassionate, sensible and discipline budget that provides the economic environment to support recovery and stability.”

Seruiratu says the 2022-23 National Budget is projecting the light that can safeguard Fiji’s economy despite the circumstances.