Concerns raised regarding SODELPA party leader position

Concerns are now being raised by supporters of the Social Democratic Liberal Party on whether Sitiveni Rabuka is still holding the position of Party Leader.

Former SODELPA General Secretary Usaia Waqatairewa says he had written to the Registrar of Political Parties to seek clarification if Rabuka was no longer the Party Leader.

Registrar Mohammed Saneem said his records state that Rabuka is still the Party leader, however, according to SODELPA’s constitution, the leader must abdicate the position if he loses an election.

Waqatairewa, who is a financial member of the Party, has written to the Registrar of Political Parties and Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem to clarify a report in the Fiji Sun published this week, that stated Rabuka is no longer the party leader.

“Well as I have already mentioned the management board has already asked him (Rabuka) to stay on until they recruited another one and they haven’t done that yet. Simple as that. So I cannot understand why people are saying that his position does not exist. His position exists until they have completed the recruitment process to find another party leader. And he is quite welcome to apply again because there is nothing that states that he cannot apply again.”

However, Rabuka has insisted that it is time the party leader position be advertised.

“And if things had gone on normally, we didn’t have a court case to go through etcetera, etcetera then our Annual General Meeting the proper one for our next Party Leader to be appointed would have happened prior to the 30th of June.”

When questioned if the SODELPA management board expects to appoint a new leader in the next Special General Meeting later this month, General Secretary Emele Duituturaga maintains that she would release a statement to address questions regarding the issue.