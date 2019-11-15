Concerns over attempts to derail suspended SODELPA Board meeting

There are concerns within the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party that elements of the Party are attempting to derail efforts to comply with directives from the Registrar of Political Parties.

Vice President Vijay Singh is waiting for new appointments to the Management Board before calling a meeting to decide the date for the Annual General Meeting.

However, in the midst of all this, a petition is being circulated asking that when the Board is convened, it urgently tables a motion for a No Confidence vote against Singh.

Suspended SODELPA members who are privy to the matter have told FBC News that this is not helping efforts to have the Party moved out of suspension.

There are influential people lobbying to bring new matters to the Management Board which is outside the process of having the suspension lifted.

FBC News is told that while such issues can be brought to Board meetings, this may not be an opportune time.

FBC News understands that about half the suspended SODELPA constituencies have selected their Management Board representatives.

The 20th of June is being touted as the likely date for the AGM.