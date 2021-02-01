Compliance key for success: SODELPA GS

Newly appointed Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru hopes to maintain compliance within the party.

Duru’s appointment came into effect yesterday, while SODELPA has appointed Filipe Qio as the Assistant General Secretary.

Duru says he is honored to have the party management board’s confidence as the SODELPA now shifts its focus to the general election.

“SODELPA went through a term where their compliance issues were brought to the front. So we will continue to ensure, going forward that we continue to comply with our constitution and with the Political Parties Act.”

SODELPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says Duru’s appointment was a unanimous decision by the Management Board.

“So we have appointed Mr Lenaitasi Duru an excellent replacement to Ms Duituturaga. Mr Duru as you know has been serving as the Assistant General Secretary for the last nine months.”

Gavoka adds there was a lot of interest for the position as they received 33 applications altogether.