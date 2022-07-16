Complaint against FijiFirst lodged

[File Photo]

The People’s Alliance this afternoon says it has lodged a complaint against FijiFirst to the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

PA General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says they are citing several breaches of campaign rules by FijiFirst.

Ditoka says The People’s Alliance refer to 15 samples of campaign materials that the FijiFirst Party had posted prominently on its Facebook page.

Article continues after advertisement

The PA claims the campaign materials do not meet the requirements stipulated in the Electoral Act 2014.

He says the letter of complaint was delivered to the Fijian Elections Office yesterday.

Questions have been sent to FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and a comment is expected.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneen is also yet to confirm receiving the complaint.