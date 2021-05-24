Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH considers vaccinating children|Families assisted under Solo Moms project|Police enforce protection measures in Labasa Town|Three new COVID infections recorded in North|COVID response team deployed to Kadavu|Nine more COVID deaths recorded|Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system|Curfew hours brought forward for Labasa|Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu|FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments|Travel to Koro Island suspended|Resorts target local market|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Suspect remanded for alleged murder|Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|WHO calls for global solidarity|MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu|Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border|Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|
Full Coverage

Politics

Commission welcomes proposed amendment

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 12:30 pm

The Electoral Commission has welcomed the announcement that the government is now considering amendments to the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012 as well as other consequent laws.

Commission Chair, Suresh Chandra says they recognize that the right to free and fair elections cannot be properly executed until and unless the Voter List used in the national election is free from error, and can be verified against other relevant documents and official sources.

Amendments would ensure the registration in the National Register of Voters is done based on records maintained officially at other agencies of Government.

Article continues after advertisement

Chandra adds the Commission has always supported the Fijian Elections Office in its endeavours to match and verify details of voters against other registries in Fiji.

He says while they respect the decision of the Court, the Electoral Commission as the institution responsible for the conduct of a free and fair election, is also concerned that it might set a precedent where people may enroll themselves in the National Register using pseudo names and names which cannot be verified.

Chandra stresses this may result in issues on Election Day where names may not be found and may also result in abuse of the voter card as a universal ID when people apply for financial and government services.

The Electoral Commission is concerned about the paramount credibility of the voter register and as such welcomes and supports efforts to amend electoral legislation to ensure that the voter list remains accurate, complete, and verifiable.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.