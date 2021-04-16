Claims made by Tabuya refuted

The Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary has refuted claims made by Lynda Tabuya about the party’s chances of losing a huge number of supporters from the Kadavu constituency.

This was after the Kadavu representatives were not allowed to attend the Management Board meeting earlier this month.

General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says the Party’s Management team is closely liaising with those on the island, and a consensus will be reached soon.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the issues are expected to be resolved next week before the Management Board Meeting in May.

“We’ve been in touch with Honorable Rasova, who was on the island with an update of his progress in trying to get our Kadavu constituency in compliance with the requirements of the constitution.”

Meanwhile, Tabuya continues to make her stand against the lockout decision of the Kadavu President, which she claims is an indication that the party’s leadership does not value their voters’ support.

“Once we decide to pull out, we will pull out. I think SODELPA needs to take this threat of pulling out very seriously and it should be doing its best in rectifying what it hasn’t done. No take a defensive stance, not blame me, not blame the rep from Kadavu but go out to the people of Kadavu and visit them and conduct the AGM which is supposed to be their job to do.”

Duru says Tabuya needs to abstain from making ill-considered claims without evidence.

“Unfortunately, she being from Kadavu and her ignorance over the situation has blown things out of proportion.”

SODELPA has 28 constituencies and Kadavu is one of the largest.