Chaudhry fires back after being put on notice

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry. [Photo Credit: Fiji Labour Party/ Facebook]

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry this afternoon responded to Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem after he was put on notice.

Saneem stated during a media brief that the FEO has established a pattern whereby the FLP leader has made baseless complaints during the election period.

He says Chaudhry recently made wild claims about staff members at the FEO without backing it up with any evidence and that his office is compiling all complaints past and present lodged by Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

In a statement, Chaudhry says it has become customary for Saneem to launch attacks on the Fiji Labour Party and its leader at almost every press conference he has held in recent weeks.

He says the attacks appear to be associated with his displeasure at being questioned about his actions that FLP considered to be wrongful.

The FLP Leader adds that it is provided in the Electoral Act the right to lodge complaints against the SOE.

He claims that as far as they are concerned, all their complaints have been genuine, whether entertained by the electoral authorities or not.’

The FLP leader also questioned if the SOE is biased towards his party.

Chaudhry says Saneem’s conduct, in their view, is certainly not that expected of the holder of a high constitutional office.

Questions have been sent to Saneem for a response.