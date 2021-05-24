Chaudhry cannot be trusted: Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry, for his comments on Fiji’s economic projections.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji and other economists on Fiji’s macroeconomic committee have forecast 11.3 percent growth this year.

Sayed-Khaiyum says despite these detailed facts, Chaudhry is still challenging the data.

The Minister for the Economy says Fiji’s economic growth projections have been independently verified.

“Here you have independent organizations (World Bank, ADB–including the ANZ’s of the world) who are giving the specific contraction rates, who are giving the specific growth rates. How can you trust people like Mahendra Chaudhry, who is a politician, who after eight years of being in the political wilderness because of a lack of qualification, is now qualified to run for parliament and suddenly put up his head. “

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is heavily dependent on tourism, and when the border closed, GDP dropped and government revenue fell dramatically.

He adds that to cushion these effects, the government presented a COVID Response Budget and put in place various social security net provisions.

“You can’t trust this man, you simply can’t. He is a person who failed to declare his millions of dollars offshore under the Foreign Exchange Act. In fact, he was convicted under that. And secondly, he is also a person who used the taxpayers’ funds to fix up his own house when he was PM. But more importantly than that, the fact of the matter is that the contraction and the growth projections have in fact been validated by independent third parties-not by some biased politician.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Chaudhry was quick to take credit in 1998 when the economy rebounded from a severe drought and financial downturn.

He adds that Fiji is in a similar situation now, but with the re-opening of the tourism industry, the economy will bounce back.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Chaudhry is disingenuous and does not want to let facts dictate reality.

In an email response, Chaudhry claims the independent institutions mentioned by Sayed-Khaiyum have been badly discredited in the past.

He also claims his conviction under the Foreign Exchange Act was politically motivated to stop him from contesting the 2018 General Election.

Chaudhry has defended the Public Works Department carrying out work at his private residence as a security requirement because he chose to live in his own house.

He adds that this was approved by Parliament.

Chaudhry further states that he has always spoken out on national issues and on matters of concern to the people in the past 40 years, whether it was election time or not.