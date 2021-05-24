Chandra steps down as Electoral Commission Chair

The Electoral Commission Chair has stepped down from his position.

Suresh Chandra announced this while officiating at the Elections Disability Access Working Group Signing of Terms of Reference today.

Today is his last day at the office.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem expressed his sincere appreciation for the Chairperson for upholding his position efficiently over the past few years.

He says Chandra has assisted effectively in election operations.

Chandra was appointed as Chairperson in 2017.